Two ULM pharmacy students awarded prestigious grants

Friday Dec 23

Two University of Louisiana Monroe pharmacy students were recently awarded grants by EPIC Pharmacies, Inc., a national network of over 1,400 independently owned pharmacies. The 2016 Student Grant Awards were awarded to outstanding students who plan to practice in an independent pharmacy after graduation.

