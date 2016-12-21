Two purse snatchers arrested
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Investigators have arrested two men in a purse snatching that happened on Old Darbonne Rd. in west Ouachita Parish and the Garden District in of Monroe. Orlando Unsavar Candler, age 39 of Monroe, and Eddie Jackson, Jr., age 50 of Monroe, have been arrested for allegedly committing stealing a woman's purse.
