Two men arrested in alleged robbery in Monroe, two sought
Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged robbery in the 400 block of Hilton in Monroe Tuesday morning. Shaquille and Rondarius Jackson were arrested in south Monroe around 3:00 AM Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|6 hr
|Eagle 12
|50
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|Wed
|FLAWLESSLY08
|20
|I have a hot gf but i am obsessed with big boob...
|Wed
|Blondmaleloveboobs
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC