Suspect accused of shooting at car with child inside
As KNOE first reported Thursday in Good Morning ArkLaMiss, a Monroe man is jailed after allegedly shooting at a car with a child passenger inside. The adult victim in the car tells police that Alexander shot at her car while she was driving with her three-year-old niece as a passenger.
