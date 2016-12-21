Shelter plans open house Dec. 17
The DeSiard Street Shelter, located at 807 DeSiard St. in Monroe, will host a Christmas Open House from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Light refreshments will be served. The shelter is continuing with its reorganization efforts and has begun making improvements to the facility.
