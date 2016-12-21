Prisoner receives sentence for threat...

Prisoner receives sentence for threatening Monroe judge

Saturday

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley says 28-year-old Charles Lidberg, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced on one count of making threatening communications. Lidberg, who has been serving time in state prison for an unrelated crime, pleaded guilty in August.

Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

