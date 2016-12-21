Prisoner receives sentence for threatening Monroe judge
U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley says 28-year-old Charles Lidberg, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced on one count of making threatening communications. Lidberg, who has been serving time in state prison for an unrelated crime, pleaded guilty in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|6 min
|Zach
|2
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|4 hr
|Vasille
|1
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|11 hr
|Eagle 12
|56
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC