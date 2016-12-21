Monroe woman reunites with rescuers three months after accident
"Today is the first time I really got to see them I didn't know them don't remember anything," says Phyllis Williams, It was Memorial Day weekend when Williams loss consciousness, ran off the roadway, struck a tree, and ended up in Bayou Desiard. "I fell when I was getting gas on my way to my daughter's house hit my head and as I was turning onto Loop Road I passed out and that's about all I remember," says Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|6 hr
|Eagle 12
|50
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|Wed
|FLAWLESSLY08
|20
|I have a hot gf but i am obsessed with big boob...
|Wed
|Blondmaleloveboobs
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC