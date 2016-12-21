Monroe woman reunites with rescuers t...

Monroe woman reunites with rescuers three months after accident

Monday Dec 19

"Today is the first time I really got to see them I didn't know them don't remember anything," says Phyllis Williams, It was Memorial Day weekend when Williams loss consciousness, ran off the roadway, struck a tree, and ended up in Bayou Desiard. "I fell when I was getting gas on my way to my daughter's house hit my head and as I was turning onto Loop Road I passed out and that's about all I remember," says Williams.

