Monroe officials plan to repair the Forsythe-Chauvin levee
More than 20 inches of rain fell in parts of Ouachita Parish in March. It's what officials called a thousand year flood, but Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo says he's not waiting that long to ensure flooding like that doesn't happen again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|7 min
|It aint necessari...
|65
|Start Music Thread (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|Musikologist
|11
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|20 hr
|Tyler
|14
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|Tue
|Brad
|2
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC