Monroe officials plan to repair the F...

Monroe officials plan to repair the Forsythe-Chauvin levee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

2016 was the year of flooding, but Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo says 2017 will be the year of resiliency as the city works to be proactive against future flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit 9 hr Mate 4
Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit 9 hr Ice 16
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 12 hr It aint necessari... 65
Start Music Thread (Sep '13) Tue Musikologist 11
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC