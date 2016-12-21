Monroe man sentenced to 5 years in prison for cocaine distribution
A Monroe man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. 43-year-old Robert L. Smith, was sentenced on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
