Monroe man accused of firing gun at passing car with woman, child inside
A Monroe man was booked on charges including two counts of attempted second-degree murder last week after a woman claimed the suspect shot her car while she was driving her three-week-old niece. The woman claimed she was passing the home of Eric Alexander, 22, of 705 Swayze St., when he walked out into the street with a firearm in his hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
