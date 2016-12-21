Monroe city employees and officials h...

Monroe city employees and officials help at NELA Food Bank

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

"Every penny counts and so any little bit helps that you can get," says Janie Hunter who is a part of the senior food box distribution program for the NELA Food Bank. With the holidays money is tight for just about everyone, but this month's senior food distribution was a little different as Monroe officials and city employees lent a helping hand.

