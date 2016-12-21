Man accused of threatening victim with machete during domestic dispute
A Monroe man was arrested Monday night after a domestic dispute got out of hand and he allegedly threatened to cut off his wife's legs with a machete. Thomas Starr was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies after the alleged victim called them to a home on Highway 594 after getting into a fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Start Music Thread (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|11
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|15 hr
|Tyler
|14
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|17 hr
|Eagle 12
|60
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|Tue
|Brad
|2
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC