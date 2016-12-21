Man accused of threatening victim wit...

Man accused of threatening victim with machete during domestic dispute

A Monroe man was arrested Monday night after a domestic dispute got out of hand and he allegedly threatened to cut off his wife's legs with a machete. Thomas Starr was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies after the alleged victim called them to a home on Highway 594 after getting into a fight.

