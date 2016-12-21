LSU offers Florida LB Nick Smith on F...

LSU offers Florida LB Nick Smith on Friday

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: NOLA.com

LSU was intrigued with what they saw in Orlando, Florida's Nick Smith on film, and after further vetting of the North Carolina State commit, the Tigers decided to extend a scholarship offer to Smith on Friday. The 6-feet-3, 215-pound standout linebacker has a new school to evaluate before National Signing Day on January 1, so time is of the essence.

