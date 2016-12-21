LSU offers Florida LB Nick Smith on Friday
LSU was intrigued with what they saw in Orlando, Florida's Nick Smith on film, and after further vetting of the North Carolina State commit, the Tigers decided to extend a scholarship offer to Smith on Friday. The 6-feet-3, 215-pound standout linebacker has a new school to evaluate before National Signing Day on January 1, so time is of the essence.
