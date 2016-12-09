The threat of a state takeover or closure can loom over failing Louisiana public schools for years, but how does the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education handle a failing charter school that it approved? How does DOE handle failing charters? The threat of a state takeover or closure can loom over failing Louisiana public schools for years, but how does the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education handle a failing charter school that it approved? Check out this story on thenewsstar.com: http://tnsne.ws/2hviTb4 The threat of a state takeover or closure can loom over failing Louisiana public schools for years, but how does the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education handle a failing charter school that it approved? Kunjan Narechania is the assistant superintendent of portfolio for the DOE, which includes charter schools, recovery schools and Every Student Succeeds Act efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Star.