How does DOE handle failing charters?
The threat of a state takeover or closure can loom over failing Louisiana public schools for years, but how does the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education handle a failing charter school that it approved? How does DOE handle failing charters? The threat of a state takeover or closure can loom over failing Louisiana public schools for years, but how does the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education handle a failing charter school that it approved? Check out this story on thenewsstar.com: http://tnsne.ws/2hviTb4 The threat of a state takeover or closure can loom over failing Louisiana public schools for years, but how does the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education handle a failing charter school that it approved? Kunjan Narechania is the assistant superintendent of portfolio for the DOE, which includes charter schools, recovery schools and Every Student Succeeds Act efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Star.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|6 hr
|Eagle 12
|50
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|Wed
|FLAWLESSLY08
|20
|I have a hot gf but i am obsessed with big boob...
|Wed
|Blondmaleloveboobs
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC