Hotel worker helps catch car thief

Hotel worker helps catch car thief

There are 1 comment on the KNOE-TV Monroe story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Hotel worker helps catch car thief. In it, KNOE-TV Monroe reports that:

That's exactly what it was for Brandon Crum, who spent his Monday afternoon like any other, maintaining the Super 8 in West Monroe. But around 3:30pm, he saw something suspicious.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Smurfet

Buffalo, MO

#1 Sunday Dec 18
I have known him for 20 years and I just don't understand why this happen? He's a great guy and very caring something is going on for him to get to this point!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 6 hr Eagle 12 50
Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16) Wed FLAWLESSLY08 20
I have a hot gf but i am obsessed with big boob... Wed Blondmaleloveboobs 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
News FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10) Oct '16 ThomasA 13
sexy white women looking for young black male (Sep '12) Oct '16 wolfman jenkins 20
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,880

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC