Going into the new year and many still recovering from March flood
"We are still at our aunt's house in West Monroe and she is still putting up with us and we are very grateful that she is helping us out still," says Hammett. In March, Hammett and his then-finance's home was flooded by several feet of water, which didn't recede until nine weeks later destroying the home and making it unlivable.
