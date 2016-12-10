The sounds of cheering, shouting and a multitude of engines never fades at Riser Elementary School as the Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade travels its route. Giving spirit at core of Redneck Parade spectacle The sounds of cheering, shouting and a multitude of engines never fades at Riser Elementary School as the Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade travels its route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Star.