Fugitive from Texas charged with attempted murder in Monroe shooting

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Around four Friday afternoon, Monroe Police say Murphy was driving into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Elm Street when a 16-year old began shooting at his car. Police say the juvenile ran from the scene, and Murphy followed him, later shooting him in the butt on Church Street.

