Fugitive from Texas charged with attempted murder in Monroe shooting
Around four Friday afternoon, Monroe Police say Murphy was driving into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Elm Street when a 16-year old began shooting at his car. Police say the juvenile ran from the scene, and Murphy followed him, later shooting him in the butt on Church Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|76
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|3 hr
|IB DaMann
|20
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
|sexy white women looking for young black male (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|wolfman jenkins
|20
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC