Denmon denies responsibility for bridge failure

Also pictured are I-20 board member Rick Saulsberry, at far left; I-20 board member and Mayor Jamie Mayo, at center; and I-20 board member Rowena Sledge, bottom left. A legal dispute between Interstate 20 Economic Development Corp.'s governing board and Denmon Engineering over a collapsing bridge could be headed to trial though the I-20 board's president indicated previously that the matter would be settled amicably.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.