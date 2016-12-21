Denmon denies responsibility for brid...

Denmon denies responsibility for bridge failure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Also pictured are I-20 board member Rick Saulsberry, at far left; I-20 board member and Mayor Jamie Mayo, at center; and I-20 board member Rowena Sledge, bottom left. A legal dispute between Interstate 20 Economic Development Corp.'s governing board and Denmon Engineering over a collapsing bridge could be headed to trial though the I-20 board's president indicated previously that the matter would be settled amicably.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit Dec 28 Mate 4
Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit Dec 28 Ice 16
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Dec 28 It aint necessari... 64
Start Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec 27 Musikologist 11
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC