Claw Daddy's restaurant in Mineola gives customers a Louisiana backyard experience

Graffiti is encouraged at Clawdaddy's, even the dining room tables are entertaining, at this restaurant in Mineola. Clawdaddy's owner /operator, Luke Parrish, is a young man with a passion for cooking, and it shows in the food of this restaurant in Mineola.

