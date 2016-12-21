Claw Daddy's restaurant in Mineola gives customers a Louisiana backyard experience
Graffiti is encouraged at Clawdaddy's, even the dining room tables are entertaining, at this restaurant in Mineola. Clawdaddy's owner /operator, Luke Parrish, is a young man with a passion for cooking, and it shows in the food of this restaurant in Mineola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|15 min
|Eagle 12
|59
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|10 hr
|Jazz
|13
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|11 hr
|Brad
|2
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC