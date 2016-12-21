Calhoun woman accused of causing hit ...

Calhoun woman accused of causing hit and run crash

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A Calhoun woman is accused of causing a hit and run crash, which forced another car off the road into a row of parked cars at Hixson Autoplex in Monroe. Kayla Laffoon is facing four charges, including: -Careless operation -Operating a vehicle while intoxicated -Hit and Run Driving -Driver must be licensed Just before six Sunday morning, Monroe Police found Laffoon on Stubbs Avenue after a witness followed Laffoon's car and talked to police.

