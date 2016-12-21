Arrested: Ponte Pendleton
Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery of a Dollar General store in West Monroe. 28-year old Ponte Pendleton was arrested Friday after deputies spotted him in a vehicle, fitting the description of a vehicle involved in the Dollar General robbery.
