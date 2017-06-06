June 06, 2017Harassment: Michael J. Britton, 24, of Daisytown was...

June 06, 2017Harassment: Michael J. B...

Harassment: Michael J. Britton, 24, of Daisytown was cited for harassment Friday in connection with an argument he allegedly instigated at the Kwik Fill May 27. The citation was issued from District Judge Joshua Kanalis' office.

