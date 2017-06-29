Commentary: In Pa. steel town, discontent with Trump

A year ago this week, Lou Mavrakis beamed as Donald Trump campaigned in economically ravaged Monessen, Pa., promising to bring back steel jobs and punish China for unfair trade practices. Mavrakis, the mayor of Monessen and a former steelworkers' union official, invited Trump, who then became the first presidential candidate to visit this once-flourishing western Pennsylvania town since 1960, when John F. Kennedy dropped in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.