You're fired! Trump-supporting Dem ma...

You're fired! Trump-supporting Dem mayor booted in Pennsylvania ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: The Raw Story

The Democratic mayor of a down-on-its-luck former Pennsylvania steel town will soon be out of a job after being beaten in Tuesday's primary by an assistant high school band leader who highlighted the outgoing mayor's support of Donald Trump. According to NBC , Monessen Mayor Louis Mavrakis became a national sensation when he threw his support behind then-candidate Trump during a highly-publicized campaign stop notable for Trump speaking in front of a wall of recycled trash .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monessen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Bill Gibson ever play basketball for Dunora... Jun 11 nelson 1
mindy murphy omear Jun 5 Ruby Red 1
michael poulton?!?!?!? May 26 Abcd 1
michael poulton??? May 25 Curious 2
So when is Trump going to open the steel mills? May 16 earthquake 7
No Place Special strip club (Aug '09) Apr '17 p0strophe 17
News A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl... Apr '17 Left town 2
See all Monessen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monessen Forum Now

Monessen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monessen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Monessen, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC