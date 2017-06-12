You're fired! Trump-supporting Dem mayor booted in Pennsylvania ...
The Democratic mayor of a down-on-its-luck former Pennsylvania steel town will soon be out of a job after being beaten in Tuesday's primary by an assistant high school band leader who highlighted the outgoing mayor's support of Donald Trump. According to NBC , Monessen Mayor Louis Mavrakis became a national sensation when he threw his support behind then-candidate Trump during a highly-publicized campaign stop notable for Trump speaking in front of a wall of recycled trash .
