Orthodox churches struggle

Orthodox churches struggle

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Altoona Mirror

The bright blue cupolas atop SS. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church are an unmistakable landmark in Jeannette - symbols of a parish once home to more than 50 Russian families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monessen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So when is Trump going to open the steel mills? May 16 earthquake 7
No Place Special strip club (Aug '09) Apr 30 p0strophe 17
News A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl... Apr '17 Left town 2
Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16) Mar '17 Brenda 7
michael poulton??? Mar '17 MKP 1
News Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15) Mar '17 ManipulatePhart 55
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb '17 suzyhomemaker91205 25
See all Monessen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monessen Forum Now

Monessen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monessen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Monessen, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC