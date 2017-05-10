Monessen expected to return to deficit spending in three years, report shows
Deborah Grass of Grass Roots Solutions of Pittsburgh presents her findings to Monessen Council Wednesday under the state's early intervention program to avoid becoming a financially distressed municipality.
Monessen Discussions
|So when is Trump going to open the steel mills?
|May 2
|Believer
|5
|No Place Special strip club (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|p0strophe
|17
|A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl...
|Apr 13
|Left town
|2
|Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Brenda
|7
|michael poulton???
|Mar '17
|MKP
|1
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|ManipulatePhart
|55
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
