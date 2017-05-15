Is John Fetterman's populist uprising dead or just beginning?
For a reminder of his party's stunning loss in the November presidential election, Mayor John Fetterman need look no further than his front window. There, across the street from his loft on the second floor of a converted Chevy dealership in downtown Braddock, sits one of the last continually operating steel mills in western Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Monessen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So when is Trump going to open the steel mills?
|May 2
|Believer
|5
|No Place Special strip club (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|p0strophe
|17
|A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl...
|Apr '17
|Left town
|2
|Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Brenda
|7
|michael poulton???
|Mar '17
|MKP
|1
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|ManipulatePhart
|55
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
Find what you want!
Search Monessen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC