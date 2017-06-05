2 men get 10 to 20 years in 2012 botched robbery homicide

Two men have been sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years each in prison in a shooting death during a botched robbery more than four years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Antoine Hairston and 23-year-old Joshua Stepoli were sentenced Friday in Westmoreland County in the December 2012 killing of 36-year-old Chris Fincik in Monessen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.