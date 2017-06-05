2 men get 10 to 20 years in 2012 botched robbery homicide
Two men have been sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years each in prison in a shooting death during a botched robbery more than four years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Antoine Hairston and 23-year-old Joshua Stepoli were sentenced Friday in Westmoreland County in the December 2012 killing of 36-year-old Chris Fincik in Monessen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Monessen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mindy murphy omear
|6 hr
|Ruby Red
|1
|michael poulton?!?!?!?
|May 26
|Abcd
|1
|michael poulton???
|May 25
|Curious
|2
|So when is Trump going to open the steel mills?
|May 16
|earthquake
|7
|No Place Special strip club (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|p0strophe
|17
|A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl...
|Apr '17
|Left town
|2
|Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Brenda
|7
Find what you want!
Search Monessen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC