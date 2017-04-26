U.S. Steel suffers biggest stock collapse since going public 26 years ago

U.S. Steel Corp.'s stock plunged on heavy volume toward its biggest one-day decline since it went public 26 years ago, after the steelmaker stunned investors by reporting a large first-quarter loss. The company reported late Tuesday a first-quarter adjusted per-share loss of 83 cents , roughly just one-third the loss it suffered a year ago, but analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting an adjusted profit of 35 cents.

