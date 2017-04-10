Two Washington sisters are charged wi...

Two Washington sisters are charged with snatching a woman's purse as she left a city supermarket.

Two Washington sisters were arrested Tuesday by Washington police on charges of robbery, theft and disorderly conduct for allegedly stealing a woman's purse as she left Shop 'n Save last month.

