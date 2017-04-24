Police Beat April 26
Man jailed: Matthew James Jefferson, 32, of 405 Third St., Marianna, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct over allegations he threatened to kill his girlfriend, Shequita Byrant during an argument in their home about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
