The Impact of the New Administration on International Trade and IP Rights
As we finished out the first month of the New Year, President Donald Trump completed his first few weeks in the Oval Office. Critics and supporters alike watched and analyzed every move the new Commander in Chief made, while simultaneously trying to predict its impact on the legal landscape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monessen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So when is Trump going to open the steel mills?
|Thu
|The Watcher
|4
|A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl...
|Apr 13
|Left town
|2
|Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Brenda
|7
|michael poulton???
|Mar '17
|MKP
|1
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|ManipulatePhart
|55
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Mon Valley Hospital plans to acquire a medical ...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monessen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC