Monday Mar 20

The Kennedy Catholic boys' basketball team goes after their 8th state championship Thursday following a 73-59 win over Monessen. The Golden Eagles trailed at halftime, 33-32, but outscored the Greyhounds 41-26 in the second half to get the win.

