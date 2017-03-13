Monessen School Board has signed off ...

Monessen School Board has signed off on the operating budget for the local Intermediate Unit.

On Wednesday, the Monessen school board voted to approve the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 2017-2018 budget, approved a one-year contract extension with Source4 Teachers and heard a presentation from Monessen Education Reform Group.

