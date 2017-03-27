Monessen Council delays action on plan to demolish historic downtown building.
The former Health Mart building at Fifth Street and Donner Avenue in Monessen has been home to pigeons for the past 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monessen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|Brenda
|7
|michael poulton???
|Mar 14
|MKP
|1
|So when is Trump going to open the steel mills?
|Mar 8
|Lena
|1
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|Mar 4
|ManipulatePhart
|55
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Mon Valley Hospital plans to acquire a medical ...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl...
|Jan '17
|Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monessen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC