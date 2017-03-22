Jury Faults Housing Authority for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
On Feb. 4, 2013, plaintiff's decedent, Sandra Troilo, 77, died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning in her apartment, in Monessen. She was found that morning by her grandson, who saw an open oven door, an oven knob turned to the "on" position, and an undergarment hanging from the knob.
