2 plead guilty to 3rd-degree murder in 2012 robbery slaying

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Two western Pennsylvania men have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy in a shooting death during a botched robbery more than four years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Stepoli and 23-year-old Antoine Hairston were to go on trial next week in Westmoreland County in the December 2012 killing of 36-year-old Chris Fincik in his Monessen home.

