1 of 2 Men Seeks to Withdraw Plea in ...

1 of 2 Men Seeks to Withdraw Plea in Botched Robbery Slaying

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

One of two western Pennsylvania men who pleaded guilty in a shooting death during a botched robbery more than four years ago is seeking to withdraw his plea and go to trial. Twenty-three-year-old Antoine Hairston and 23-year-old Joshua Stepoli pleaded guilty in Westmoreland County earlier this month to third-degree murder and conspiracy in the December 2012 killing of 36-year-old Chris Fincik in Monessen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monessen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16) Mar 19 Brenda 7
michael poulton??? Mar 14 MKP 1
So when is Trump going to open the steel mills? Mar 8 Lena 1
News Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15) Mar 4 ManipulatePhart 55
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb '17 suzyhomemaker91205 25
News Mon Valley Hospital plans to acquire a medical ... Jan '17 Jim 1
News A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl... Jan '17 Jane 1
See all Monessen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monessen Forum Now

Monessen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monessen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Monessen, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC