1 of 2 Men Seeks to Withdraw Plea in Botched Robbery Slaying

One of two western Pennsylvania men who pleaded guilty in a shooting death during a botched robbery more than four years ago is seeking to withdraw his plea and go to trial. Twenty-three-year-old Antoine Hairston and 23-year-old Joshua Stepoli pleaded guilty in Westmoreland County earlier this month to third-degree murder and conspiracy in the December 2012 killing of 36-year-old Chris Fincik in Monessen.

