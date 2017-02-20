State health centers again on budget chopping block
A quiet set of offices in a corner of the Monessen Municipal Complex, decorated with bright posters touting vaccinations for diseases such as whooping cough, the flu and Hepatitis. An office behind the County Assistance Office in Washington County, full of fliers and brochures advertising programs like Head Start and food bank sites that distribute free produce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Monessen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michael poulton???
|Mar 14
|MKP
|1
|Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16)
|Mar 11
|mememe
|6
|So when is Trump going to open the steel mills?
|Mar 8
|Lena
|1
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|Mar 4
|ManipulatePhart
|55
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Mon Valley Hospital plans to acquire a medical ...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl...
|Jan '17
|Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monessen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC