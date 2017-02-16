Monessen School Board proposes huge t...

Monessen School Board proposes huge tax increase

MONESSEN – Monessen School District, in a community with a shrinking tax base, has proposed raising $2.2 million through a 37.5-mill real estate tax increase to meet expenses in the 2017-18 school term.

