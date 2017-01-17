Jury: Agency at fault for woman poiso...

Jury: Agency at fault for woman poisoned using oven as dryer

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Progress

A Pennsylvania housing agency has been found negligent for the carbon monoxide poisoning death of an elderly woman who used her open oven to dry clothing in 2013. A family lawsuit claimed 77-year-old Sandra Troilo, of Monessen, died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of poor ventilation in her apartment.

