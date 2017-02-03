Hawkins, Ireland preside over session of Centralized Court
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings at Centralized Court before District Judges Richard Ireland and James Hawkins Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail: a Richard R. Cowder, 38, of Woodland, waived, materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm; statement under penalty. Free on $20,000 unsecured bail.
