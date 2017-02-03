Hawkins, Ireland preside over session...

Hawkins, Ireland preside over session of Centralized Court

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Progress

The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings at Centralized Court before District Judges Richard Ireland and James Hawkins Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail: a Richard R. Cowder, 38, of Woodland, waived, materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm; statement under penalty. Free on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monessen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mon Valley Hospital plans to acquire a medical ... Jan 6 Jim 1
News A medicinal marijuana growing and processing pl... Jan 6 Jane 1
News Urwin guilty of murder (Nov '11) Dec '16 channa 4
News Retired Indiana trooper claims he was falsely a... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Dude 170
Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16) Oct '16 italian ravioli 5
Security investigation at Rostraver elementary? Oct '16 ben gazzara 1
Pittsburgh Diocese has terrible leadersip Sep '16 Already gone 1
See all Monessen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monessen Forum Now

Monessen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monessen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Monessen, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC