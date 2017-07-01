Things To Do Saturday, July 1, 2017
The Flowertown Players will present a musical tribute to America's military, "Front Lines to the Home Front" this evening at 8 p.m. at the James F. Dean Theatre in Summerville.
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Jun 13
|shida206
|53
|Hannah Stacy (Toast of Summerville and Dog&Duck)
|Jun 12
|JustWannaKnow
|1
|Looking For home to rent relocateing to South C...
|Jun 11
|matt3806
|1
|Moncks Corner Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|15
|Looking for an old friend Tony DiBenedetto
|Jun 2
|An old friend
|1
|hot waitress at ruby tueday's
|May '17
|INTERESTED
|1
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|May '17
|Hey Pissant
|7
