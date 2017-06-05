South Carolina man's body found in SUV

The body of a South Carolina man has been found in a sports utility vehicle with a number of shell casings around the vehicle. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets the body of 32-year-old Lamar Michael Thompson of Moncks Corner was found Wednesday in the Andrews area.

