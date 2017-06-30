HIV-positive man sentenced to 55 year...

HIV-positive man sentenced to 55 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Berkeley County

A Moncks Corner-area man was sentenced Thursday to 55 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said. After a three-day jury trial in Berkeley County, Jefferey Lance Whitsett of Farrell Street was found guilty on six counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of exposing another to the virus that causes AIDS.

