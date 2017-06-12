Berkeley County deputies arrest 29 after multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office held a multi-jurisdictional sweep on Thursday evening consisting of over 85 law enforcement officers. SLED, Bonneau PD, Moncks Corner PD, Probation & Parole as well as Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputies worked in the Macedonia, Bonneau & Moncks Corner areas looking for wanted subjects and other violations.
