75-year-old dies five days after collision near Moncks Corner

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Post and Courier

A Manning man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident last week north of Moncks Corner, according to the Berkeley County Coroner. Toliver Harrill, 75, was traveling south at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 52 when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, according to the coroner.

