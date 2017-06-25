25 arrests made in Berkeley Co. warra...

25 arrests made in Berkeley Co. warrant sweep

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: WMBF

Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, SLED, SC Probation and Parole, Bonneau Police, Moncks Corner Police and Saint Stephen Police worked together in the north end of Berkeley County Friday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, which resulted in a total of 25 arrests. The arrests ranged from a traffic bench warrant to possession of illegal drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) 12 hr Know your friends 52
Hannah Stacy (Toast of Summerville and Dog&Duck) 13 hr JustWannaKnow 1
Looking For home to rent relocateing to South C... Sun matt3806 1
Moncks Corner Music Forum (Dec '12) Jun 8 Musikologist 15
Looking for an old friend Tony DiBenedetto Jun 2 An old friend 1
hot waitress at ruby tueday's May 30 INTERESTED 1
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... May '17 Hey Pissant 7
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC