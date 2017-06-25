25 arrests made in Berkeley Co. warrant sweep
Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, SLED, SC Probation and Parole, Bonneau Police, Moncks Corner Police and Saint Stephen Police worked together in the north end of Berkeley County Friday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, which resulted in a total of 25 arrests. The arrests ranged from a traffic bench warrant to possession of illegal drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Know your friends
|52
|Hannah Stacy (Toast of Summerville and Dog&Duck)
|13 hr
|JustWannaKnow
|1
|Looking For home to rent relocateing to South C...
|Sun
|matt3806
|1
|Moncks Corner Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|15
|Looking for an old friend Tony DiBenedetto
|Jun 2
|An old friend
|1
|hot waitress at ruby tueday's
|May 30
|INTERESTED
|1
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|May '17
|Hey Pissant
|7
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC